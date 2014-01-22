STOCKS ----------------------- The benchmark BSE index and the broader NSE index both up 0.2 percent, with gains led by value-buying in recently beaten-down stocks like Reliance Industries and Bharti. GOVERNMENT BONDS -------------------------------- The benchmark 10-year bond yield 8 basis points higher at 8.63 percent, after a central bank panel suggested targeting consumer price inflation, which has remained elevated and may result in interest rates staying higher for long. RUPEE -------------- The rupee rises to 61.86/87 per dollar versus its previous close of 61.88/89, with state-run banks seen selling dollars. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The benchmark 5-year swap rate up 9 basis points at 8.20 percent. The 1-year rate 13 bps higher at 8.31 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's cash rate lower at 8.0/8.10 percent against the previous close of 8.15/8.25 percent. ---------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Subhadip Sircar)