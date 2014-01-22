STOCKS ----------------------- The benchmark BSE index ended up 0.41 percent and the broader NSE index closed higher 0.4 percent as drug makers rallied on optimism about their quarterly earnings, although analysts still remain cautious about how far broader gains can sustain. GOVERNMENT BONDS -------------------------------- The benchmark 10-year bond yield closed higher 6 basis points at 8.61 percent after a central bank panel suggested targeting consumer price inflation, which has remained elevated and may result in interest rates staying higher for long. RUPEE -------------- The rupee closed stronger at 61.8150/8250 per dollar versus its previous close of 61.88/89, as a central bank report recommending bringing down consumer inflation to a target of 4 percent is seen benefitting the currency, despite raising concerns about economic growth in the near term. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The benchmark 5-year swap rate ended up 10 bps at 8.21 percent. The 1-year rate rose 16 bps to 8.34 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's cash rate closed lower at 6.85/6.90 percent against its previous close of 8.15/8.25 percent. ---------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Swati Bhat)