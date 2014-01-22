STOCKS
The benchmark BSE index ended up 0.41 percent and the
broader NSE index closed higher 0.4 percent as drug makers
rallied on optimism about their quarterly earnings, although
analysts still remain cautious about how far broader gains can
sustain.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
The benchmark 10-year bond yield closed higher 6 basis
points at 8.61 percent after a central bank panel suggested
targeting consumer price inflation, which has remained elevated
and may result in interest rates staying higher for long.
RUPEE
The rupee closed stronger at 61.8150/8250 per dollar versus
its previous close of 61.88/89, as a central bank report
recommending bringing down consumer inflation to a target of 4
percent is seen benefitting the currency, despite raising
concerns about economic growth in the near term.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
The benchmark 5-year swap rate ended up 10 bps at 8.21
percent. The 1-year rate rose 16 bps to 8.34 percent.
CALL MONEY
India's cash rate closed lower at 6.85/6.90 percent against
its previous close of 8.15/8.25 percent.
