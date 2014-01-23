STOCKS ----------------------- The benchmark BSE index trading down 0.02 percent and the broader NSE index fall 0.07 percent, as Asian markets fell on Thursday after a survey of Chinese manufacturers showed surprisingly soft results and rate-sensitive stocks fall ahead of cbank monetary policy review next week. GOVERNMENT BONDS -------------------------------- The benchmark 10-year bond yield up 2 basis point at 8.63 percent, ahead of the upcoming monetary policy review on Tuesday. RUPEE -------------- The rupee weaker at 62.00/01 per dollar versus its previous close of 61.8150/8250, tracking Asian FX weakness. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The benchmark 5-year swap rate up 1 bp at 8.22 percent. The 1-year rate steady at 8.34 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's cash rate higher at 7.80/7.85 percent against its previous close of 6.85/6.90 percent. ---------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)