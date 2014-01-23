STOCKS
The benchmark BSE index trading higher 0.14 percent and the
broader NSE index up 0.08 percent, gains led by Larsen and
Toubro Ltd after the company third-quarter margins beat some
analyst estimates.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
The benchmark 10-year bond yield up 2 basis point at 8.63
percent, on profit-taking ahead of the upcoming monetary policy
review on Tuesday.
RUPEE
The rupee weaker at 61.93/94 per dollar versus its previous
close of 61.8150/8250, as a large state-run bank continues to
buy dollars, largely likely for defence-related needs.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
The benchmark 5-year swap rate unchanged at 8.21 percent.
The 1-year rate steady at 8.34 percent.
CALL MONEY
India's cash rate higher at 7.80/7.85 percent against its
previous close of 6.85/6.90 percent.
(Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)