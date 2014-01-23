STOCKS ----------------------- The benchmark BSE index trading higher 0.14 percent and the broader NSE index up 0.08 percent, gains led by Larsen and Toubro Ltd after the company third-quarter margins beat some analyst estimates. GOVERNMENT BONDS -------------------------------- The benchmark 10-year bond yield up 2 basis point at 8.63 percent, on profit-taking ahead of the upcoming monetary policy review on Tuesday. RUPEE -------------- The rupee weaker at 61.93/94 per dollar versus its previous close of 61.8150/8250, as a large state-run bank continues to buy dollars, largely likely for defence-related needs. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The benchmark 5-year swap rate unchanged at 8.21 percent. The 1-year rate steady at 8.34 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's cash rate higher at 7.80/7.85 percent against its previous close of 6.85/6.90 percent. ---------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)