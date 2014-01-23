STOCKS ----------------------- The benchmark BSE index rose 0.17 percent to a record closing high of 21,373.66 and the broader NSE index closed up 0.11 percent, after Larsen & Toubro surged as its quarterly profit margins beat expectations, although falls in rate-sensitive auto makers prevented broader gains. GOVERNMENT BONDS -------------------------------- The benchmark 10-year bond yield ended up 6 basis points at 8.67 percent as investors trimmed positions ahead of the central bank's monetary policy review on Tuesday where it is widely expected to leave key rates unchanged but where the tone will be key. RUPEE -------------- The rupee ended weaker at 61.9275/9375 per dollar versus its previous close of 61.8150/8250, as importers stepped in to buy dollars ahead of the end of the month amid rising uncertainty before a key central bank policy review next week. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- In the overnight indexed swap market, the benchmark five-year swap rate closed down 2 bps at 8.19 percent, while the one-year rate ended steady at 8.34 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's cash rate closed higher at 8.10/8.20 percent against its previous close of 6.85/6.90 percent. ---------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)