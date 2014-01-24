STOCKS ----------------------- The benchmark BSE index trading down 0.38 percent and the broader NSE index lower at 0.43 percent. Shares in Ranbaxy slid after U.S.-FDA banned its products due to manufacturing violations rule and banking stocks plunged on hawkish comments from the central bank Governor Raghuram Rajan, who said interest rates may remain high. GOVERNMENT BONDS -------------------------------- The benchmark 10-year bond yield up 4 basis points at 8.71 percent, after Reserve Bank of India Governor Raghuram Rajan was quoted as saying inflation was a "destructive disease" that was forcing the bank to keep interest rates high, according to a Press Trust of India report carried by the Economic Times newspaper's website. RUPEE -------------- The rupee weaker at 62.15/16 per dollar versus its previous close of 61.9275/9375, tracking weak regional equities. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The benchmark five-year swap rate up 1 bp at 8.20 percent, while the one-year rate gains 1 basis point at 8.35 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's cash rate lower at 7.70/7.80 percent against its previous close of 8.10/8.20 percent. ---------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)