STOCKS
-----------------------
The benchmark BSE index trading down 0.38 percent and the
broader NSE index lower at 0.43 percent. Shares in Ranbaxy slid
after U.S.-FDA banned its products due to manufacturing
violations rule and banking stocks plunged on hawkish comments
from the central bank Governor Raghuram Rajan, who said interest
rates may remain high.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
--------------------------------
The benchmark 10-year bond yield up 4 basis points at 8.71
percent, after Reserve Bank of India Governor Raghuram Rajan was
quoted as saying inflation was a "destructive disease" that was
forcing the bank to keep interest rates high, according to a
Press Trust of India report carried by the Economic Times
newspaper's website.
RUPEE
--------------
The rupee weaker at 62.15/16 per dollar versus its previous
close of 61.9275/9375, tracking weak regional equities.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
-------------------------------------
The benchmark five-year swap rate up 1 bp at 8.20 percent,
while the one-year rate gains 1 basis point at 8.35 percent.
CALL MONEY
--------------------
India's cash rate lower at 7.70/7.80 percent against its
previous close of 8.10/8.20 percent.
----------------------
Double click on codes in
Reuters MIOR/MIBOR
NSE MIBID/MIBOR
Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread
For Reuters Benchmarks
(Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)