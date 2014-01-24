STOCKS
The benchmark BSE index trading down 0.90 percent and the
broader NSE index lower at 1.04 percent, weighed down by
Ranbaxy after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration banned more
products from the Indian drugmaker and rate-sensitive stocks
fell on Reserve Bank of India Governor Raghuram Rajan's hawkish
comments
GOVERNMENT BONDS
The benchmark 10-year bond yield up 3 basis points at 8.70
percent, after Rajan was quoted as saying inflation was a
"destructive disease" that was forcing the bank to keep interest
rates high, according to a Press Trust of India report carried
by the Economic Times newspaper's website.
RUPEE
The rupee weaker at 62.12/13 per dollar versus its previous
close of 61.9275/9375, tracking weak regional equities.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
The benchmark five-year swap rate up 2 bps at 8.21 percent,
while the one-year rate gains 2 bps at 8.36 percent.
CALL MONEY
India's cash rate lower at 7.85/7.90 percent against its
previous close of 8.10/8.20 percent.
