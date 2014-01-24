STOCKS ----------------------- The benchmark BSE index trading down 0.90 percent and the broader NSE index lower at 1.04 percent, weighed down by Ranbaxy after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration banned more products from the Indian drugmaker and rate-sensitive stocks fell on Reserve Bank of India Governor Raghuram Rajan's hawkish comments GOVERNMENT BONDS -------------------------------- The benchmark 10-year bond yield up 3 basis points at 8.70 percent, after Rajan was quoted as saying inflation was a "destructive disease" that was forcing the bank to keep interest rates high, according to a Press Trust of India report carried by the Economic Times newspaper's website. RUPEE -------------- The rupee weaker at 62.12/13 per dollar versus its previous close of 61.9275/9375, tracking weak regional equities. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The benchmark five-year swap rate up 2 bps at 8.21 percent, while the one-year rate gains 2 bps at 8.36 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's cash rate lower at 7.85/7.90 percent against its previous close of 8.10/8.20 percent. ---------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)