STOCKS ----------------------- The benchmark BSE index ended down 1.12 percent and the broader NSE index closed lower 1.24 percent, posting their biggest decline in three weeks as rate-sensitive stocks dropped after the central bank governor's strong warning on inflation. GOVERNMENT BONDS -------------------------------- The benchmark 10-year bond yield ended up 7 basis points at 8.74 percent after the central bank governor's strong warning on inflation raised the odds of a hike in interest rates next week. RUPEE -------------- The rupee falls to a two-week low of 62.66/67 per dollar versus its previous close of 61.9275/9375, as local shares slumped mirroring a global selloff, with the central bank's policy review next week to set the tone for the currency. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The benchmark five-year and the one-year rates closed up 6 bps each, at 8.25 and 8.40 percent, respectively. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's cash rate higher at 8.60/8.65 percent against Thursday close of 8.10/8.20 percent.