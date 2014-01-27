STOCKS
-----------------------
The benchmark BSE index down 1.49 percent and the broader
NSE index lower 1.51 percent, heading for a second day of steep
declines as emerging markets remain under pressure.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
--------------------------------
The benchmark 10-year bond yield down 1 basis point at 8.73
percent as some buying interest in bonds built up after recent
selloff. However, the central bank policy review due tomorrow
will be key.
RUPEE
--------------
The rupee falls to 62.78/79 per dollar versus its previous
close of 62.66/67, as Asian stocks trading with heavy losses.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
-------------------------------------
The benchmark five-year swap rate steady at 8.25 percent and
the one-year rate unchanged at 8.40 percent.
CALL MONEY
--------------------
India's cash rate lower at 8.30/8.35 percent against
Friday's close of 8.60/8.65 percent.
----------------------
(Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)