STOCKS ----------------------- The benchmark BSE index down 1.49 percent and the broader NSE index lower 1.51 percent, heading for a second day of steep declines as emerging markets remain under pressure. GOVERNMENT BONDS -------------------------------- The benchmark 10-year bond yield down 1 basis point at 8.73 percent as some buying interest in bonds built up after recent selloff. However, the central bank policy review due tomorrow will be key. RUPEE -------------- The rupee falls to 62.78/79 per dollar versus its previous close of 62.66/67, as Asian stocks trading with heavy losses. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The benchmark five-year swap rate steady at 8.25 percent and the one-year rate unchanged at 8.40 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's cash rate lower at 8.30/8.35 percent against Friday's close of 8.60/8.65 percent. (Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)