STOCKS ----------------------- The benchmark BSE index down 1.45 percent and the broader NSE index lower 1.50 percent, tracking losses in Asian stocks on fears that the U.S. Federal Reserve might taper its stimulus further and on concerns about an economic slowdown in China. GOVERNMENT BONDS -------------------------------- The benchmark 10-year bond yield down 3 basis points at 8.71 percent as the rupee stabilising after slipping in early trades. RUPEE -------------- The rupee off its session low of 62.90 and trading at 62.69/70 per dollar on lower dollar demand in the market as some dealers suspecting oil firms are buying directly from the central bank, though there was no confirmation of the same. The rupee closed at 62.66/67 on Friday. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The benchmark five-year swap rate down 2 bps at 8.23 percent and the one-year rate lower 2 bps at 8.38 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's cash rate at 8.20/8.25 percent against Friday's close of 8.60/8.65 percent. ---------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)