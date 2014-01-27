STOCKS ----------------------- The benchmark BSE index ended down 2.02 percent, marking its biggest daily fall since Sept. 3 and the broader NSE index fell 2.09 percent, as a rout in emerging markets hit blue chips, while lenders were hurt further by caution ahead of the central bank's policy review. GOVERNMENT BONDS -------------------------------- The benchmark 10-year bond yield ended up 3 basis points at 8.77 percent, tracking a sell-off in emerging market assets and reflecting widespread caution ahead of the central bank's policy review. RUPEE -------------- The rupee fell to 63.10/11 per dollar versus its previous close 62.66/67, marking its lowest against the dollar since mid-November as a broad emerging market sell-off raised worries foreign investors would pare down their domestic stock and bond holdings. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The benchmark five-year swap rate rose 5 bps to 8.30 percent and the one-year rate closed up 6 bps at 8.46 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's cash rate ended lower at 7.75/7.80 percent against Friday's close of 8.60/8.65 percent, ahead of the central bank policy review on Tuesday. ---------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)