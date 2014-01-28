STOCKS ----------------------- The benchmark BSE index is up 0.29 percent, and the broader NSE index 0.30 percent higher, tracking stable Asian shares which boosted sentiment and as rate-sensitive stocks gain ahead of the central bank policy review due at 0530 GMT. GOVERNMENT BONDS -------------------------------- The benchmark 10-year bond yield is down 3 basis points at 8.74 percent, ahead of the central bank's rate review. The Reserve Bank of India is likely to keep a status quo on rates on easing inflation, but Governor Raghuram Rajan's outlook on direction of rates will be keenly watched. RUPEE -------------- The rupee marginally gains to 63.05/06 per dollar versus its previous close of 63.10/11 on caution ahead of the central bank's monetary policy review where it is widely expected to hold rates steady. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The benchmark five-year swap rate is down 2 bps at 8.28 percent and the one-year rate falls 1 bp to 8.45 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's cash rate rises to 8.20/8.25 percent against previous close of 7.75/7.80 percent. ---------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)