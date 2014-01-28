STOCKS ----------------------- The benchmark BSE index is down 0.06 percent and the broader NSE index lower 0.08 percent, as rate-sensitive stocks fall after a surprise hike in interest rates by the central bank. GOVERNMENT BONDS -------------------------------- The benchmark 10-year bond yield up 2 basis points at 8.79 percent, off a session high of 8.84 percent after the central bank took the sting off an unexpected hike in interest rates with a statement that traders said signalled a more dovish stance. RUPEE -------------- The rupee stronger at 62.74/75 per dollar versus its previous close of 63.10/11 as some corporate dollar sales boost the local currency while the central bank's dovish policy statement also aids, say traders. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The benchmark five-year swap rate is up 4 bps at 8.34 percent and the one-year rate higher 11 bps at 8.57 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's cash rate at 8.20/8.25 percent against its previous close of 7.75/7.80 percent. ---------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)