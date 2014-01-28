STOCKS ----------------------- The benchmark BSE index fell 0.12 percent and the broader NSE index edged down 0.16 percent, hitting their lowest intraday level in two months as lenders such as Axis Bank were hit by an unexpected interest rate hike by the central bank. GOVERNMENT BONDS -------------------------------- The benchmark 10-year bond yield ended 2 basis points lower at 8.75 percent, after the central bank took the sting off an unexpected hike in interest rates with a statement that traders said signalled a more dovish stance. RUPEE -------------- The rupee ended stronger at 62.51/52 per dollar versus its previous close of 63.10/11 snapping a three-day falling streak after the central bank unexpectedly raised interest rates to bring down consumer inflation. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The benchmark five-year swap rate ended up 2 bps at 8.32 percent and the one-year rate 11 bps up at 8.57 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's cash rate ends at 7.50/7.60 percent against its previous close of 7.75/7.80 percent. ---------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)