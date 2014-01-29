STOCKS ----------------------- The benchmark BSE index trading up 0.43 percent and the broader NSE index edged 0.45 percent higher, tracking Asian peers after Turkey stunned investors with a huge hike in interest rates, stirring hopes the drastic action would short-circuit a vicious cycle of selling in emerging markets and revive risk appetite generally. GOVERNMENT BONDS -------------------------------- The benchmark 10-year bond yield down 4 basis points at 8.71 percent on appreciation in rupee. RUPEE -------------- The rupee stronger at 62.19/20 per dollar versus its previous close of 62.51/52, tracking broad gains in Asian FX versus dollar after Turkey's massive rate hike. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The benchmark five-year swap rate down 1 basis point at 8.31 percent while the one-year rate up 1 basis point at 8.58 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's cash rate higher at 8.05/8.15 percent against its previous close of 7.50/7.60 percent. ---------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)