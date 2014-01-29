STOCKS ----------------------- The benchmark BSE index up 0.21 percent and the broader NSE index higher 0.30 percent, tracking gains in Asian peers and as Maruti Suzuki rebounds from an 8.2 percent drop on Tuesday due to concerns about Suzuki Motor's plan to invest $488 million to build a car plant in Gujarat state. GOVERNMENT BONDS -------------------------------- The benchmark 10-year bond yield down 1 basis point at 8.74 percent, as dealers are still awaiting clarity on debt switch with Reserve Bank of India Executive Director R Gandhi saying the central bank is waiting for the right time to conduct it without disturbing the market. RUPEE -------------- The rupee stronger at 62.24/25 per dollar versus its previous close of 62.51/52, as losses in the dollar against other Asian currencies are boosting the rupee. Traders also cite inflows related to the share sale of State Bank of India. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The benchmark five-year swap rate down 3 bps at 8.29 percent, while the one-year rate lower 2 bps at 8.55 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's cash rate higher at 8.20/8.30 percent against its previous close of 7.50/7.60 percent. ---------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)