STOCKS ----------------------- The benchmark BSE index ended 0.18 percent lower and the broader NSE index fell 0.10 percent, as banks were hit after biggest Indian private lender ICICI Bank said bad loans had risen and it would set aside more funds. Caution also prevails ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve's policy meeting later in the day. GOVERNMENT BONDS -------------------------------- The benchmark 10-year bond yield rose 2 basis points to 8.77 percent, as dealers trimmed positions ahead of a 140-billion-rupees ($2.23 billion) debt auction due later in the week, with the central bank's rate hike also sapping momentum. RUPEE -------------- The rupee ended at 62.41/42 per dollar versus its previous close of 62.51/52, as investors covered their short dollar positions ahead of the outcome of the U.S. Federal Reserve's two-day policy meeting, while weaker local shares also hurt. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The benchmark five-year swap rate closed 1 bp higher at 8.33 percent, while the one-year rate also ended up 1 bp at 8.58 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's cash rate ended higher at 8.00/8.10 percent against its previous close of 7.50/7.60 percent. ---------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)