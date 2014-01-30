STOCKS ----------------------- The benchmark BSE index down 0.95 percent and the broader NSE index 0.99 percent lower, as banking shares fall on risk aversion after turmoil in emerging markets, dealers say. GOVERNMENT BONDS -------------------------------- The benchmark 10-year bond yield up 6 basis points to 8.83 percent, tracking a weak rupee. Dealers are also focusing on the 140-billion-rupee auction on Friday, the first sale of new debt in three weeks. RUPEE -------------- The rupee weaker at 62.82/83 per dollar versus its previous close of 62.41/42, tracking weakness in emerging markets after the Federal Reserve further pruned its monetary stimulus. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The benchmark five-year swap rate 6 basis points higher at 8.39 percent, while the one-year rate also up 6 bps at 8.64 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's cash rate marginally higher at 8.10/8.15 percent against its previous close of 8.00/8.10 percent. ---------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)