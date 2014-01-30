STOCKS ----------------------- The benchmark BSE index down 1.12 percent and the broader NSE index lower 1.15 percent, on risk-off mood in emerging markets. GOVERNMENT BONDS -------------------------------- The benchmark 10-year bond yield up 4 basis points at 8.81 percent after the U.S. Federal Reserve further cut stimulus. RUPEE -------------- The rupee weaker at 62.73/74 per dollar versus its previous close of 62.41/42, but sharply below the session low of 62.90 as traders book profits on long dollar positions after the early knee-jerk reaction to the Fed policy. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The benchmark five-year swap rate 9 basis points higher at 8.42 percent, while the one-year rate up 9 bps at 8.67 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's cash rate higher at 8.20/8.25 percent against its previous close of 8.00/8.10 percent. ---------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)