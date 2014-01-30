STOCKS ----------------------- The benchmark BSE index ends down 0.72 percent and the broader NSE index closes 0.76 percent lower as blue chips including banks slump as the U.S. Federal Reserve continues to scale back stimulus despite the turmoil in emerging markets. GOVERNMENT BONDS -------------------------------- The benchmark 10-year bond yield ends up 5 basis points at 8.82 percent, as the rupee weakened in line with emerging market currencies after the Federal Reserve further pruned its monetary stimulus. RUPEE -------------- The rupee ends weaker at 62.56/57 per dollar versus its previous close of 62.41/42, amid a global rout after the U.S. Federal Reserve decided to further prune its asset purchase programme which will potentially lead to foreign fund withdrawals from emerging markets including India. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The benchmark five-year swap rate closes 12 bps higher at 8.45 percent. The one-year rate rises to its highest in two-and-a-half months before ending at 8.69 percent, up 11 bps. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's cash rate lower at 7.50/7.60 percent against its previous close of 8.00/8.10 percent. ---------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)