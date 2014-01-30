STOCKS
-----------------------
The benchmark BSE index ends down 0.72 percent and the
broader NSE index closes 0.76 percent lower as blue chips
including banks slump as the U.S. Federal Reserve continues to
scale back stimulus despite the turmoil in emerging
markets.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
--------------------------------
The benchmark 10-year bond yield ends up 5 basis points at
8.82 percent, as the rupee weakened in line with emerging market
currencies after the Federal Reserve further pruned its monetary
stimulus.
RUPEE
--------------
The rupee ends weaker at 62.56/57 per dollar versus its
previous close of 62.41/42, amid a global rout after the U.S.
Federal Reserve decided to further prune its asset purchase
programme which will potentially lead to foreign fund
withdrawals from emerging markets including India.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
-------------------------------------
The benchmark five-year swap rate closes 12 bps higher at
8.45 percent. The one-year rate rises to its highest in
two-and-a-half months before ending at 8.69 percent, up 11 bps.
CALL MONEY
--------------------
India's cash rate lower at 7.50/7.60 percent against its
previous close of 8.00/8.10 percent.
----------------------
(Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)