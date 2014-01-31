STOCKS ----------------------- The benchmark BSE index is up 0.29 percent and the broader NSE index 0.30 percent higher, as investors pick up stocks sold-off in previous sessions on value buying. GOVERNMENT BONDS -------------------------------- The benchmark 10-year bond yield up 1 basis point at 8.83 percent, ahead of the 140-billion-rupees auction. RUPEE -------------- The rupee trading stronger at 62.44/45 per dollar versus its previous close of 62.56/57, tracking the dollar's losses versus other Asian currencies. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The benchmark five-year swap rate up 1 basis point at 8.46 percent. The one-year rate steady at 8.69 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's cash rate higher at 8.05/8.10 percent against its previous close of 7.50/7.60 percent. ---------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)