STOCKS ----------------------- The benchmark BSE index is up 0.11 percent and the broader NSE index 0.21 percent higher, on value buying after five days of falls. GOVERNMENT BONDS -------------------------------- The benchmark 10-year bond yield up 2 basis points at 8.84 percent, after better-than-expected cut-offs and there were no devolvement as feared by markets. RUPEE -------------- The rupee trading marginally stronger at 62.50/51 per dollar versus its previous close of 62.56/57, on the back of month-end dollar demand from importers, particularly oil firms. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The benchmark five-year swap rate up 1 basis point at 8.46 percent. The one-year rate 4 bps higher at 8.73 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's cash rate higher at 8.00/8.10 percent against its previous close of 7.50/7.60 percent. (Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)