STOCKS ----------------------- The benchmark BSE index ended 0.08 percent up and the broader NSE index closed 0.26 percent higher, snapping a five-day losing streak as blue chips such as ICICI Bank rebounded, but indexes still suffered their worst monthly performance. GOVERNMENT BONDS -------------------------------- The benchmark 10-year bond yield ended 5 basis points down at 8.77 percent, after the weekly debt sale was fully subscribed, with the cutoffs yields coming in lower-than-expected, signalling good demand. RUPEE -------------- The rupee ended weaker at 62.68/69 per dollar versus its previous close of 62.56/57, on worries of foreign outflows as the U.S. Federal Reserve further cut its monetary stimulus while government data showed India's fiscal deficit in the first three quarters inched closer to the budgeted target for the year. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The benchmark five-year swap rate closed 3 bps lower at 8.42 percent. The one-year rate ended 1 bp higher at 8.70 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's cash rate higher at 8.80/8.90 percent against its previous close of 7.50/7.60 percent. ---------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)