STOCKS ----------------------- The benchmark BSE index trading down 0.26 percent and the broader NSE index 0.29 percent lower, as blue chips fall on continued worries about emerging markets risk aversion and telecom stocks plunge ahead of spectrum auction. GOVERNMENT BONDS -------------------------------- The benchmark 10-year bond yield down 1 basis point at 8.76 percent, tracking a fall in U.S. treasury yields. RUPEE -------------- The rupee trading stronger at 62.61/62 per dollar versus its Friday close of 62.68/69, tracking the dollar's losses against major currencies. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The benchmark five-year swap rate down 1 basis point at 8.41 percent. The one-year rate unchanged at 8.70 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's cash rate lower at 8.20/8.25 percent against its Friday close of 8.80/8.90 percent. ---------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)