STOCKS
-----------------------
The benchmark BSE index is down 0.99 percent and the broader
NSE index 0.97 percent lower, as blue chips fall on continued
worries about emerging markets risk aversion.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
--------------------------------
The benchmark 10-year bond yield steady at 8.77 percent, as
caution remains due to weak rupee.
RUPEE
--------------
The rupee trading near day's low at 62.76/77 per dollar
versus its Friday close of 62.68/69, as state-run banks seen
buying dollar likely to meet defence needs, foreign banks cover
ahead of RBI's reference rate setting.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
-------------------------------------
The benchmark five-year swap rate up 2 basis points at 8.44
percent. The one-year rate down 1 basis point at 8.69 percent.
CALL MONEY
--------------------
India's cash rate lower at 8.05/8.10 percent against its
Friday's close of 8.80/8.90 percent.
----------------------
Double click on codes in
Reuters MIOR/MIBOR
NSE MIBID/MIBOR
Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread
For Reuters Benchmarks
(Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)