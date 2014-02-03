STOCKS ----------------------- The benchmark BSE index is down 0.99 percent and the broader NSE index 0.97 percent lower, as blue chips fall on continued worries about emerging markets risk aversion. GOVERNMENT BONDS -------------------------------- The benchmark 10-year bond yield steady at 8.77 percent, as caution remains due to weak rupee. RUPEE -------------- The rupee trading near day's low at 62.76/77 per dollar versus its Friday close of 62.68/69, as state-run banks seen buying dollar likely to meet defence needs, foreign banks cover ahead of RBI's reference rate setting. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The benchmark five-year swap rate up 2 basis points at 8.44 percent. The one-year rate down 1 basis point at 8.69 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's cash rate lower at 8.05/8.10 percent against its Friday's close of 8.80/8.90 percent. ---------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)