STOCKS
-----------------------
The benchmark BSE index ended down 1.48 percent and the
broader NSE index closed lower 1.44 percent, as foreign
investors continued to sell as part of a slump in emerging
markets, hitting blue chips such as ICICI Bank.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
--------------------------------
The benchmark 10-year bond yield ended down 4 basis points
at 8.73 percent, as strong demand for a weekly debt auction and
a sharp fall in U.S. Treasury yields shored up sentiment.
RUPEE
--------------
The rupee ended stronger at 62.56/57 per dollar versus its
Friday close of 62.68/69, spurred by late dollar selling by
foreign banks, likely for mobile phone operators bidding for
spectrum in an auction.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
-------------------------------------
The benchmark five-year swap rate ended steady at 8.42
percent. The one-year rate closed down 1 basis point at 8.69
percent.
CALL MONEY
--------------------
India's cash rate ended at 7.00/7.10 percent against
Friday's close of 8.80/8.90 percent.
(Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)