STOCKS ----------------------- The benchmark BSE index ended down 1.48 percent and the broader NSE index closed lower 1.44 percent, as foreign investors continued to sell as part of a slump in emerging markets, hitting blue chips such as ICICI Bank. GOVERNMENT BONDS -------------------------------- The benchmark 10-year bond yield ended down 4 basis points at 8.73 percent, as strong demand for a weekly debt auction and a sharp fall in U.S. Treasury yields shored up sentiment. RUPEE -------------- The rupee ended stronger at 62.56/57 per dollar versus its Friday close of 62.68/69, spurred by late dollar selling by foreign banks, likely for mobile phone operators bidding for spectrum in an auction. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The benchmark five-year swap rate ended steady at 8.42 percent. The one-year rate closed down 1 basis point at 8.69 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's cash rate ended at 7.00/7.10 percent against Friday's close of 8.80/8.90 percent. ---------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)