STOCKS ----------------------- The benchmark BSE index falls 1.06 percent and the broader NSE index 1.01 percent lower, with both indexes falling to their lowest since Oct. 9 and below their respective 200 day moving averages for the first time since then, as concerns about weakness in core U.S. market prevails. GOVERNMENT BONDS -------------------------------- The benchmark 10-year bond yield down 2 basis points at 8.71 percent, as bonds benefiting from a safe-haven bid as risk aversion grows in emerging markets after data showed U.S. manufacturing activity slowed sharply. RUPEE -------------- The rupee trading weaker at 62.72/73 per dollar versus its previous close of 62.56/57, tracking gains in dollars and weak domestic shares. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The benchmark five-year swap rate down 1 bp at 8.41 percent. The one-year rate also falls 1 bp to 8.68 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's cash rate at 8.05/8.10 percent against previous close of 7.00/7.10 percent. ---------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)