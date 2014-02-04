STOCKS
-----------------------
The benchmark BSE index falls 1.06 percent and the broader
NSE index 1.01 percent lower, with both indexes falling to their
lowest since Oct. 9 and below their respective 200 day moving
averages for the first time since then, as concerns about
weakness in core U.S. market prevails.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
--------------------------------
The benchmark 10-year bond yield down 2 basis points at 8.71
percent, as bonds benefiting from a safe-haven bid as risk
aversion grows in emerging markets after data showed U.S.
manufacturing activity slowed sharply.
RUPEE
--------------
The rupee trading weaker at 62.72/73 per dollar versus its
previous close of 62.56/57, tracking gains in dollars and weak
domestic shares.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
-------------------------------------
The benchmark five-year swap rate down 1 bp at 8.41 percent.
The one-year rate also falls 1 bp to 8.68 percent.
CALL MONEY
--------------------
India's cash rate at 8.05/8.10 percent against previous
close of 7.00/7.10 percent.
----------------------
(Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)