STOCKS ----------------------- The benchmark BSE index falls 0.54 percent and the broader NSE index 0.52 percent lower amid emerging market woes, although the index off lows on value buying seen in blue chip shares, including banks after falling for six out of last seven sessions till Monday. GOVERNMENT BONDS -------------------------------- The benchmark 10-year bond yield down 3 basis points at 8.70 percent, as investors draw comfort from the fact that debt supply for the year is nearly over. RUPEE -------------- The rupee trading weaker at 62.63/64 per dollar versus its previous close of 62.56/57, though off session low of 62.83 as dealers cite dollar-selling by foreign banks as it is being speculated that mobile operators are bringing in funds to pay for mobile spectrum auction. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The benchmark five-year swap rate down 2 bp at 8.40 percent. The one-year rate also falls 2 bp to 8.67 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's cash rate at 8.05/8.10 percent against previous close of 7.00/7.10 percent. ---------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)