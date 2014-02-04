STOCKS
-----------------------
The benchmark BSE index falls 0.54 percent and the broader
NSE index 0.52 percent lower amid emerging market woes, although
the index off lows on value buying seen in blue chip shares,
including banks after falling for six out of last seven sessions
till Monday.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
--------------------------------
The benchmark 10-year bond yield down 3 basis points at 8.70
percent, as investors draw comfort from the fact that debt
supply for the year is nearly over.
RUPEE
--------------
The rupee trading weaker at 62.63/64 per dollar versus its
previous close of 62.56/57, though off session low of 62.83 as
dealers cite dollar-selling by foreign banks as it is being
speculated that mobile operators are bringing in funds to pay
for mobile spectrum auction.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
-------------------------------------
The benchmark five-year swap rate down 2 bp at 8.40 percent.
The one-year rate also falls 2 bp to 8.67 percent.
CALL MONEY
--------------------
India's cash rate at 8.05/8.10 percent against previous
close of 7.00/7.10 percent.
----------------------
(Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)