STOCKS
The benchmark BSE index ends higher 0.01 percent and the
broader NSE index closes down 0.01 percent, erasing losses of
more than 1 percent, as some blue chips such as ITC recovered on
value-buying after the indexes had fallen in six out of seven
previous sessions.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
The benchmark 10-year bond yield ends down 5 basis points at
8.68 percent, as strong demand at the government's auction of
mobile airwaves is improving confidence about the country's
finances.
RUPEE
The rupee ends marginally stronger at 62.5250/5350 per
dollar versus its previous close of 62.56/57, as the
government's auction of mobile airwaves attracted strong demand,
including from bidders such as Vodafone, offsetting concerns
about global risk aversion.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
The benchmark five-year swap rate and the one-year rate end
down 5 basis points each at 8.37 percent and 8.64 percent,
respectively.
CALL MONEY
India's cash rate at 7.15/7.20 percent against its previous
close of 7.00/7.10 percent.
