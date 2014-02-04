STOCKS ----------------------- The benchmark BSE index ends higher 0.01 percent and the broader NSE index closes down 0.01 percent, erasing losses of more than 1 percent, as some blue chips such as ITC recovered on value-buying after the indexes had fallen in six out of seven previous sessions. GOVERNMENT BONDS -------------------------------- The benchmark 10-year bond yield ends down 5 basis points at 8.68 percent, as strong demand at the government's auction of mobile airwaves is improving confidence about the country's finances. RUPEE -------------- The rupee ends marginally stronger at 62.5250/5350 per dollar versus its previous close of 62.56/57, as the government's auction of mobile airwaves attracted strong demand, including from bidders such as Vodafone, offsetting concerns about global risk aversion. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The benchmark five-year swap rate and the one-year rate end down 5 basis points each at 8.37 percent and 8.64 percent, respectively. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's cash rate at 7.15/7.20 percent against its previous close of 7.00/7.10 percent. ---------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)