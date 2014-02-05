STOCKS
-----------------------
The benchmark BSE index is down 0.53 percent and the broader
NSE index falls 0.48 percent, as blue-chip shares fall on
continued emerging market-led risk aversion. Overseas investors
remain on sell side.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
--------------------------------
The benchmark 10-year bond yield down 1 basis point at 8.67
percent, tracking early gains in the rupee but foreign fund
flows will be watched for cues.
RUPEE
--------------
The rupee stronger at 62.44/45 per dollar versus its
previous close of 62.5250/5350, tracking weakness in the dollar
versus majors and other Asian currencies.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
-------------------------------------
The benchmark five-year swap rate and the one-year rate
unchanged at 8.37 percent and 8.64 percent, respectively.
CALL MONEY
--------------------
India's cash rate at 7.90/7.95 percent against its previous
close of 7.15/7.20 percent.
----------------------
Double click on codes in
Reuters MIOR/MIBOR
NSE MIBID/MIBOR
Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread
For Reuters Benchmarks
(Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)