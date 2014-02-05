STOCKS ----------------------- The benchmark BSE index is down 0.53 percent and the broader NSE index falls 0.48 percent, as blue-chip shares fall on continued emerging market-led risk aversion. Overseas investors remain on sell side. GOVERNMENT BONDS -------------------------------- The benchmark 10-year bond yield down 1 basis point at 8.67 percent, tracking early gains in the rupee but foreign fund flows will be watched for cues. RUPEE -------------- The rupee stronger at 62.44/45 per dollar versus its previous close of 62.5250/5350, tracking weakness in the dollar versus majors and other Asian currencies. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The benchmark five-year swap rate and the one-year rate unchanged at 8.37 percent and 8.64 percent, respectively. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's cash rate at 7.90/7.95 percent against its previous close of 7.15/7.20 percent. ---------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)