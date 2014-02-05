STOCKS
The benchmark BSE index flat and the broader NSE index up
0.07 percent, as some blue chips gain on value-buying after
being oversold for seven out of eight sessions. Moreover,
derivatives point to a potential rebound in the NSE index, which
as of Tuesday had fallen 5.4 percent since its record closing
high on Jan. 23.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
The benchmark 10-year bond yield up 4 basis points at 8.72
percent, tracking an uptick in U.S. yields on Tuesday and a rise
in global crude oil prices on Wednesday.
RUPEE
The rupee stronger at 62.44/45 per dollar versus its
previous close of 62.5250/5350. However, the rupee is off the
session high of 62.35 on oil bids for dollar.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
The benchmark five-year swap rate up 1 basis point at 8.38
percent and the one-year rate 2 basis points higher at 8.66
percent.
CALL MONEY
India's cash rate at 8.05/8.10 percent against its previous
close of 7.15/7.20 percent.
(Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)