STOCKS ----------------------- The benchmark BSE index flat and the broader NSE index up 0.07 percent, as some blue chips gain on value-buying after being oversold for seven out of eight sessions. Moreover, derivatives point to a potential rebound in the NSE index, which as of Tuesday had fallen 5.4 percent since its record closing high on Jan. 23. GOVERNMENT BONDS -------------------------------- The benchmark 10-year bond yield up 4 basis points at 8.72 percent, tracking an uptick in U.S. yields on Tuesday and a rise in global crude oil prices on Wednesday. RUPEE -------------- The rupee stronger at 62.44/45 per dollar versus its previous close of 62.5250/5350. However, the rupee is off the session high of 62.35 on oil bids for dollar. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The benchmark five-year swap rate up 1 basis point at 8.38 percent and the one-year rate 2 basis points higher at 8.66 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's cash rate at 8.05/8.10 percent against its previous close of 7.15/7.20 percent. ---------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)