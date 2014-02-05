STOCKS ----------------------- The benchmark BSE index ends up 0.24 percent and the broader NSE index closes higher 0.36 percent as blue chips such as Tata Motors recover on value-buying, although the outlook remains cautious given continued selling by foreign investors. GOVERNMENT BONDS -------------------------------- The benchmark 10-year bond yield ends up 3 basis points at 8.71 percent as investors book profits following three days of gains, with sight now set on the U.S. jobs data on Friday which will be the next key trigger for global markets. RUPEE -------------- The rupee ends marginally lower at 62.57/58 per dollar versus its previous close of 62.5250/5350 as sentiment remains cautious with foreign funds continuing to be steady sellers of local debt ahead of key U.S. nonfarm payrolls data. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The benchmark five-year swap rate ends steady at 8.37 percent and the one-year rate down 1 basis point at 8.63 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's cash rate ends higher at 8.40/8.50 percent against its previous close of 7.15/7.20 percent. ---------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)