STOCKS
-----------------------
The benchmark BSE index up 0.41 percent and the broader NSE
index higher 0.36 percent, on value-buying and gains in the
banking subindex after government cancels a bond sale
worth 150 billion rupees ($2.4 billion) and conducted a debt
switch through a private transaction with an institutional
investor it did not name.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
--------------------------------
The benchmark 10-year bond yield falls 3 basis points to
8.68 percent as sentiment was boosted after the cancellation of
a previously deferred debt auction and partial completion of a
government bond switch.
RUPEE
--------------
The rupee trading stronger at 62.43/44 per dollar versus its
previous close of 62.57/58, after news of the cancelled bond
sale.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
-------------------------------------
The benchmark five-year swap rate steady at 8.37 percent and
the one-year rate down 1 basis point at 8.62 percent.
CALL MONEY
--------------------
India's cash rate at 7.95/8.05 percent against its previous
close of 8.40/8.50 percent.
----------------------
Double click on codes in
Reuters MIOR/MIBOR
NSE MIBID/MIBOR
Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread
For Reuters Benchmarks
(Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)