STOCKS ----------------------- The benchmark BSE index up 0.41 percent and the broader NSE index higher 0.36 percent, on value-buying and gains in the banking subindex after government cancels a bond sale worth 150 billion rupees ($2.4 billion) and conducted a debt switch through a private transaction with an institutional investor it did not name. GOVERNMENT BONDS -------------------------------- The benchmark 10-year bond yield falls 3 basis points to 8.68 percent as sentiment was boosted after the cancellation of a previously deferred debt auction and partial completion of a government bond switch. RUPEE -------------- The rupee trading stronger at 62.43/44 per dollar versus its previous close of 62.57/58, after news of the cancelled bond sale. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The benchmark five-year swap rate steady at 8.37 percent and the one-year rate down 1 basis point at 8.62 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's cash rate at 7.95/8.05 percent against its previous close of 8.40/8.50 percent. (Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)