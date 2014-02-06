STOCKS
-----------------------
The benchmark BSE index falls 0.16 percent and the broader
NSE index lower 0.24 percent, after multiple trades were placed
shorting index futures, several dealers say.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
--------------------------------
The benchmark 10-year bond yield down 1 basis point at 8.70
percent, with government bonds retreating from the session's
high on profit-taking after a rally earlier, a fall in the rupee
also adding to the pressure.
RUPEE
--------------
The rupee trading stronger at 62.47/48 per dollar versus its
previous close of 62.57/58. However, the currency is off the
day's high of 62.3850, as stocks turn negative and large
state-run banks buying dollars.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
-------------------------------------
The benchmark five-year swap rate up 2 basis points at 8.39
percent and the one-year rate steady at 8.63 percent.
CALL MONEY
--------------------
India's cash rate at 8.00/8.05 percent against its previous
close of 8.40/8.50 percent.
----------------------
Double click on codes in
Reuters MIOR/MIBOR
NSE MIBID/MIBOR
Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread
For Reuters Benchmarks
(Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)