STOCKS ----------------------- The benchmark BSE index falls 0.16 percent and the broader NSE index lower 0.24 percent, after multiple trades were placed shorting index futures, several dealers say. GOVERNMENT BONDS -------------------------------- The benchmark 10-year bond yield down 1 basis point at 8.70 percent, with government bonds retreating from the session's high on profit-taking after a rally earlier, a fall in the rupee also adding to the pressure. RUPEE -------------- The rupee trading stronger at 62.47/48 per dollar versus its previous close of 62.57/58. However, the currency is off the day's high of 62.3850, as stocks turn negative and large state-run banks buying dollars. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The benchmark five-year swap rate up 2 basis points at 8.39 percent and the one-year rate steady at 8.63 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's cash rate at 8.00/8.05 percent against its previous close of 8.40/8.50 percent. ---------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)