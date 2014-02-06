STOCKS
-----------------------
The benchmark BSE index ended up 0.25 percent and the
broader NSE index closed higher 0.23 percent, as blue-chips such
as ITC recovered on bargain-hunting after the index had fallen
steeply over the previous two weeks.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
--------------------------------
The benchmark 10-year bond yield ended up 1 basis point at
8.72 percent, as optimism from the cancellation of a previously
deferred auction and part completion of a scheduled debt switch
was offset by caution ahead of key data next week.
RUPEE
--------------
The rupee ended stronger at 62.3650/3750 per dollar versus
its previous close of 62.57/58, as the government's move to
scrap a bond auction led to hopes that the fiscal deficit will
be contained, but caution prevailed ahead of U.S. jobs data.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
-------------------------------------
The benchmark five-year swap rate ended 2 basis points
higher at 8.39 percent and the one-year rate up 1 basis point at
8.64 percent.
CALL MONEY
--------------------
India's cash rate ended at 7.50/7.60 percent against its
previous close of 8.40/8.50 percent.
(Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)