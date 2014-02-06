STOCKS ----------------------- The benchmark BSE index ended up 0.25 percent and the broader NSE index closed higher 0.23 percent, as blue-chips such as ITC recovered on bargain-hunting after the index had fallen steeply over the previous two weeks. GOVERNMENT BONDS -------------------------------- The benchmark 10-year bond yield ended up 1 basis point at 8.72 percent, as optimism from the cancellation of a previously deferred auction and part completion of a scheduled debt switch was offset by caution ahead of key data next week. RUPEE -------------- The rupee ended stronger at 62.3650/3750 per dollar versus its previous close of 62.57/58, as the government's move to scrap a bond auction led to hopes that the fiscal deficit will be contained, but caution prevailed ahead of U.S. jobs data. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The benchmark five-year swap rate ended 2 basis points higher at 8.39 percent and the one-year rate up 1 basis point at 8.64 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's cash rate ended at 7.50/7.60 percent against its previous close of 8.40/8.50 percent. ---------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)