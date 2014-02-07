STOCKS ----------------------- The benchmark BSE index is up 0.61 percent and the broader NSE index 0.56 percent higher, tracking Asian shares which gained on hopes for U.S. jobs growth. GOVERNMENT BONDS -------------------------------- The benchmark 10-year bond yield steady at 8.72 percent, as investors stay on the sidelines ahead of a debt auction and advance growth estimates due later in the day. RUPEE -------------- The rupee at 62.36/37 per dollar versus its previous close of 62.3650/3750, tracking some gains in the domestic share market, while the dollar's fall versus other Asian currencies also hurts. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The benchmark five-year swap rate steady at 8.39 percent and the one-year rate unchanged at 8.64 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's cash rate at 8.00/8.10 percent against its previous close of 7.50/7.60 percent. ---------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)