STOCKS ----------------------- The benchmark BSE index is up 0.20 percent and the broader NSE index 0.26 percent higher, as banking stocks gain tracking other Asian shares, which rose on hopes of U.S. jobs growth. Also, FIIs turned buyers snapping a five-day selling streak. GOVERNMENT BONDS -------------------------------- The benchmark 10-year bond yield down 1 basis point at 8.71 percent, ahead of a debt auction and advance growth estimates due later in the day. RUPEE -------------- The rupee at 62.34/35 per dollar versus its previous close of 62.3650/3750, tracking gains in the domestic share market. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The benchmark five-year swap rate up 1 basis point at 8.40 percent and the one-year rate down 1 basis point at 8.63 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's cash rate at 8.00/8.10 percent against its previous close of 7.50/7.60 percent. ---------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)