UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on April 19
April 19 Britain's FTSE 100 index is expected to open 26 points lower on Wednesday, according to financial spreadbetters, with futures down 0.4 percent ahead of the cash market open.
STOCKS ----------------------- The benchmark BSE index is up 0.20 percent and the broader NSE index 0.26 percent higher, as banking stocks gain tracking other Asian shares, which rose on hopes of U.S. jobs growth. Also, FIIs turned buyers snapping a five-day selling streak. GOVERNMENT BONDS -------------------------------- The benchmark 10-year bond yield down 1 basis point at 8.71 percent, ahead of a debt auction and advance growth estimates due later in the day. RUPEE -------------- The rupee at 62.34/35 per dollar versus its previous close of 62.3650/3750, tracking gains in the domestic share market. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The benchmark five-year swap rate up 1 basis point at 8.40 percent and the one-year rate down 1 basis point at 8.63 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's cash rate at 8.00/8.10 percent against its previous close of 7.50/7.60 percent. ---------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)
April 19 Britain's FTSE 100 index is expected to open 26 points lower on Wednesday, according to financial spreadbetters, with futures down 0.4 percent ahead of the cash market open.
* Enhancement of work order to INR 2.09 billion for construction of Assam Hills Medical College & Research Institute Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: