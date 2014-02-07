STOCKS ----------------------- The benchmark BSE index ended up 0.32 percent and the broader NSE index closed higher 0.45 percent, as Tata Steel shares surged after rival ArcelorMittal SA's operating profit beat estimates, while foreign investors turning net buyers after a five-day selling streak also helped. GOVERNMENT BONDS -------------------------------- Indian government bonds fell on caution ahead of the U.S. non-farm payrolls data, although for the week they rose for the first time in three weeks as the rupee stabilised and the country concluded its debt auction for the fiscal year. The benchmark 10-year bond yield ended up 2 basis points at 8.74 percent. RUPEE -------------- The rupee ended stronger at 62.2825/2925 per dollar versus its previous close of 62.3650/3750, posting its first weekly gain in three, helped by favourable flows and rising confidence over the country's defence against any emerging market outflows. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The benchmark five-year swap rate ended up 1 bp at 8.40 percent and the one-year rate closed higher 1 bp at 8.65 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's cash rate ended at 8.75/8.80 percent against Thursday close of 7.50/7.60 percent. ---------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)