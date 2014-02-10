STOCKS ----------------------- The benchmark BSE index trading flat and the broader NSE index marginally up at 0.05 percent. Overseas investors sold 2.67 billion rupees ($42.82 million) worth of Indian shares on Friday, extending their selling streak to a seventh day, provisional exchange data show. GOVERNMENT BONDS -------------------------------- The benchmark 10-year bond yield down 4 basis points at 8.70 percent, tracking strong opening for rupee and absence of bond supply for rest of fiscal year. However, January CPI numbers and December factory data due on Wednesday while WPI data is due on Friday will be key. RUPEE -------------- The rupee trading stronger at 62.13/14 per dollar versus Friday's close of 62.2525/2925, tracking gains in most other Asian currencies versus the dollar. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The benchmark five-year swap rate down 3 basis points at 8.37 percent and the one-year rate 2 bps lower at 8.63 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's cash rate at 9.00/9.10 percent against Friday's close of 8.75/8.80 percent. ---------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)