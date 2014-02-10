STOCKS ----------------------- The benchmark BSE index down 0.05 percent and the broader NSE index lower 0.06 percent, on caution ahead of inflation data later in the week and as overseas investors extended their selling streak to a seventh day on Friday, provisional exchange data shows. GOVERNMENT BONDS -------------------------------- The benchmark 10-year bond yield down 5 basis points at 8.69 percent, tracking positive emerging markets after weak U.S. nonfarm payroll data. RUPEE -------------- The rupee trading at 62.28/29 per dollar versus Friday's close of 62.2825/2925, tracking flat domestic shares. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The benchmark five-year swap rate down 2 bps at 8.38 percent and the one-year rate lower 1 bp at 8.64 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's cash rate at 9.20/9.25 percent against Friday's close of 8.75/8.80 percent. ---------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)