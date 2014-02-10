STOCKS
-----------------------
The benchmark BSE index down 0.05 percent and the broader
NSE index lower 0.06 percent, on caution ahead of inflation data
later in the week and as overseas investors extended their
selling streak to a seventh day on Friday, provisional exchange
data shows.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
--------------------------------
The benchmark 10-year bond yield down 5 basis points at 8.69
percent, tracking positive emerging markets after weak U.S.
nonfarm payroll data.
RUPEE
--------------
The rupee trading at 62.28/29 per dollar versus Friday's
close of 62.2825/2925, tracking flat domestic shares.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
-------------------------------------
The benchmark five-year swap rate down 2 bps at 8.38 percent
and the one-year rate lower 1 bp at 8.64 percent.
CALL MONEY
--------------------
India's cash rate at 9.20/9.25 percent against Friday's
close of 8.75/8.80 percent.
(Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)