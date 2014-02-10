STOCKS ----------------------- The benchmark BSE index ended down 0.21 percent and the broader NSE index closed lower 0.16 percent, as wireless operators such as Idea Cellular slumped after rising prices in a mobile spectrum auction set off concerns about profit margins. GOVERNMENT BONDS -------------------------------- The benchmark 10-year bond yield ended down 5 basis points at 8.69 percent, on hopes that data this week will show easing consumer inflation, which along with confirmation of a slowing economy is reinforcing expectations that the central bank will remain on hold at its next policy review. RUPEE -------------- The rupee ended weaker at 62.43/44 per dollar versus Friday's close of 62.2825/2925, as demand for dollars was seen from importers while shares edged lower. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The benchmark five-year swap rate ended down 2 bps at 8.38 percent and the one-year rate steady at 8.65 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's cash rate ended at 9.10/9.15 percent against Friday's close of 8.75/8.80 percent. ---------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)