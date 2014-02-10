STOCKS
-----------------------
The benchmark BSE index ended down 0.21 percent and the
broader NSE index closed lower 0.16 percent, as wireless
operators such as Idea Cellular slumped after rising prices in a
mobile spectrum auction set off concerns about profit margins.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
--------------------------------
The benchmark 10-year bond yield ended down 5 basis points
at 8.69 percent, on hopes that data this week will show easing
consumer inflation, which along with confirmation of a slowing
economy is reinforcing expectations that the central bank will
remain on hold at its next policy review.
RUPEE
--------------
The rupee ended weaker at 62.43/44 per dollar versus
Friday's close of 62.2825/2925, as demand for dollars was seen
from importers while shares edged lower.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
-------------------------------------
The benchmark five-year swap rate ended down 2 bps at 8.38
percent and the one-year rate steady at 8.65 percent.
CALL MONEY
--------------------
India's cash rate ended at 9.10/9.15 percent against
Friday's close of 8.75/8.80 percent.
----------------------
Double click on codes in
Reuters MIOR/MIBOR
NSE MIBID/MIBOR
Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread
For Reuters Benchmarks
(Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)