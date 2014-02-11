STOCKS ----------------------- The benchmark BSE index up 0.24 percent and the broader NSE index rises 0.16 percent as Tata steel gains after the company's third-quarter net profit tripled to its highest in a year-and-a-half and Sun Pharma surges after U.S. unit Taro Pharmaceutical Industries beats estimates. However, caution remains as foreign investors remains sellers. GOVERNMENT BONDS -------------------------------- The benchmark 10-year bond yield up 1 basis points at 8.70 percent, ahead of January trade data. RUPEE -------------- The rupee marginally changed at 62.42/43 per dollar versus its previous close of 62.43/44, despite gains in most other Asian currencies versus the dollar as foreign funds continue to sell Indian equities. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The benchmark five-year swap rate steady at 8.38 percent and the one-year rate unchanged at 8.65 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's cash rate unchaged at 9.10/9.15 percent. ---------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)