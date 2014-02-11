STOCKS
The benchmark BSE index up 0.24 percent and the broader NSE
index rises 0.16 percent as Tata steel gains after the
company's third-quarter net profit tripled to its highest in a
year-and-a-half and Sun Pharma surges after U.S. unit Taro
Pharmaceutical Industries beats estimates. However, caution
remains as foreign investors remains sellers.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
The benchmark 10-year bond yield up 1 basis points at 8.70
percent, ahead of January trade data.
RUPEE
The rupee marginally changed at 62.42/43 per dollar versus
its previous close of 62.43/44, despite gains in most other
Asian currencies versus the dollar as foreign funds continue to
sell Indian equities.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
The benchmark five-year swap rate steady at 8.38 percent and
the one-year rate unchanged at 8.65 percent.
CALL MONEY
India's cash rate unchaged at 9.10/9.15 percent.
