STOCKS ----------------------- The benchmark BSE index up 0. 23 percent and the broader NSE index higher 0.20 percent, led by Tata Motors after the company's third-quarter net profit tripled to its highest in a year-and-a-half. However, caution remains as foreign investors remain sellers. GOVERNMENT BONDS -------------------------------- The benchmark 10-year bond yield up 4 basis points at 8.73 percent, as some dealers fearing higher yield cut-offs at state loan auction as demand muted. RUPEE -------------- The rupee stronger at 62.32/33 per dollar versus its previous close of 62.43/44, after largely-in-line trade data. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The benchmark five-year swap rate up 1 basis point at 8.39 percent and the one-year rate unchanged at 8.65 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's cash rate at 9.00/9.05 percent against its previous close of 9.10/9.15 percent. ---------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)