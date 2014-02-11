STOCKS
-----------------------
The benchmark BSE index up 0. 23 percent and the broader
NSE index higher 0.20 percent, led by Tata Motors after the
company's third-quarter net profit tripled to its highest in a
year-and-a-half. However, caution remains as foreign investors
remain sellers.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
--------------------------------
The benchmark 10-year bond yield up 4 basis points at 8.73
percent, as some dealers fearing higher yield cut-offs at state
loan auction as demand muted.
RUPEE
--------------
The rupee stronger at 62.32/33 per dollar versus its
previous close of 62.43/44, after largely-in-line trade data.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
-------------------------------------
The benchmark five-year swap rate up 1 basis point at 8.39
percent and the one-year rate unchanged at 8.65 percent.
CALL MONEY
--------------------
India's cash rate at 9.00/9.05 percent against its previous
close of 9.10/9.15 percent.
----------------------
(Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)