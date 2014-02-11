STOCKS ----------------------- The benchmark BSE index ended up 0.14 percent and the broader NSE index closed higher 0.15 percent, as Tata Motors rallied after its quarterly earnings surged on strong results at unit Jaguar Land Rover, while software services providers gained after an industry body predicted exports would improve. GOVERNMENT BONDS -------------------------------- The benchmark 10-year bond yield ended up 5 basis points at 8.74 percent, as poor demand and valuation concerns at a sale of state loans hit sentiments ahead of key inflation data. RUPEE -------------- The rupee ended stronger at 62.22/23 per dollar versus its previous close of 62.43/44, on dollar selling by some foreign banks while slightly better-than-hoped trade numbers also aided sentiment. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The benchmark five-year swap rate ended up 2 bps at 8.40 percent, while the one-year rate closed higher 1 bp at 8.66 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's cash rate at 9.10/9.20 percent against its previous close of 9.10/9.15 percent. ---------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)