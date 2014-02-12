STOCKS ----------------------- The benchmark BSE index up 0.58 percent and the broader NSE index higher 0.53 percent, as software services exporters gain with Tata Consultancy Services and Infosys surging for a second day on rising hopes about the outlook for overseas demand. GOVERNMENT BONDS -------------------------------- The benchmark 10-year bond yield up 1 basis point at 8.75 percent, on lack of buying and as cash tightness may remain despite RBI announcing a 100 billion rupee nine-day term repo for Wednesday. RUPEE -------------- The rupee stronger at 62.10/11 per dollar versus its previous close of 62.22/23, on bunched-up dollar inflows, while gains in global risk assets also hurt the greenback. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The benchmark five-year swap rate steady at 8.40 percent, and the one-year rate unchanged at 8.66 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's cash rate at 8.85/8.90 percent against its previous close of 9.10/9.20 percent. ---------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)