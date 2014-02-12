STOCKS ----------------------- The benchmark BSE index up 0.47 percent and the broader NSE index up 0.43 percent, led by gains in Reliance on value-buying and BPCL ahead of its third-quarter earnings. GOVERNMENT BONDS -------------------------------- The benchmark 10-year bond yield up 3 basis point at 8.77 percent, ahead of crucial January CPI data later on Wednesday as well as interim budget due on Monday. RUPEE -------------- The rupee stronger at 62.14/15 per dollar versus its previous close of 62.22/23, tracking gains in most other Asian currencies versus the dollar, while a stronger domestic sharemarket also helps. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The benchmark five-year swap rate up 2 basis points at 8.42 percent, and the one-year rate unchanged at 8.66 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's cash rate at 9.00/9.05 percent against its previous close of 9.10/9.20 percent. ---------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)