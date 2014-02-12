STOCKS ----------------------- The benchmark BSE index ended up 0.42 percent and the broader NSE index closed higher 0.35 percent, as blue chips rallied in line with higher global stocks, while Reliance Industries recovered from steep falls in the previous session that were seen as excessive. GOVERNMENT BONDS -------------------------------- The benchmark 10-year bond yield up 7 basis points at 8.81 percent, on worries cash conditions will tighten on planned government divestments ahead of the end of the fiscal year and continued tight spending. RUPEE -------------- The rupee ended stronger at 62.09/10 per dollar versus its previous close of 62.22/23, after large dollar inflows hit the market following the conclusion of a two-day national banking strike on Tuesday, while a rally in global risk assets also helped sentiment. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The benchmark five-year swap rate closed up 3 bps at 8.43 percent, while the one-year rate ended higher 1 bp at 8.67 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's cash rate ended at 9.00/9.05 percent against its previous close of 9.10/9.20 percent. ---------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)