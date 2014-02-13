STOCKS ----------------------- The benchmark BSE index down 0.20 percent and the broader NSE index down 0.31 percent, as shares of Cipla and Coal India plunge on weak earnings. GOVERNMENT BONDS -------------------------------- The benchmark 10-year bond yield down 2 basis points at 8.79 percent, as retail inflation slowed to a 2-year low, raising hopes that the central bank will stick to its guidance of no further hikes if price pressures continue to ease. RUPEE -------------- The rupee marginally weaker at 62.14/15 per dollar versus its previous close of 62.09/10, after initially rising to a high of 62.01 tracking a larger-than-expected fall in the retail inflation rate. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The benchmark five-year swap rate down 4 bps at 8.39 percent, while the one-year rate 3 bps lower at 8.64 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's cash rate at 9.10/9.15 percent against its previous close of 9.00/9.05 percent. ---------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)