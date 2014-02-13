STOCKS
The benchmark BSE index down 0.20 percent and the broader
NSE index down 0.31 percent, as shares of Cipla and Coal India
plunge on weak earnings.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
The benchmark 10-year bond yield down 2 basis points at 8.79
percent, as retail inflation slowed to a 2-year low, raising
hopes that the central bank will stick to its guidance of no
further hikes if price pressures continue to ease.
RUPEE
The rupee marginally weaker at 62.14/15 per dollar versus
its previous close of 62.09/10, after initially rising to a high
of 62.01 tracking a larger-than-expected fall in the retail
inflation rate.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
The benchmark five-year swap rate down 4 bps at 8.39
percent, while the one-year rate 3 bps lower at 8.64 percent.
CALL MONEY
India's cash rate at 9.10/9.15 percent against its previous
close of 9.00/9.05 percent.
(Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)