STOCKS ----------------------- The benchmark BSE index down 0.75 percent and the broader NSE index lower 0.85 percent, tracking weaker Asian shares while banking stocks also fall. GOVERNMENT BONDS -------------------------------- The benchmark 10-year bond yield off its session high of 8.82 percent on hopes that tight cash conditions will lead to liquidity injection from the government. The yield is at 8.80 percent, down 1 basis point on the day. RUPEE -------------- The rupee weaker at 62.23/24 per dollar versus its previous close of 62.09/10, as dollar buying triggered after the rupee failed to gain past 62 levels in opening trade despite a larger-than-expected fall in retail inflation rate. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The benchmark five-year swap rate down 3 bps at 8.40 percent, while the one-year rate 2 bps lower at 8.65 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's cash rate steady at 9.00/9.05 percent. ---------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)