STOCKS
-----------------------
The benchmark BSE index up 0.33 percent and the broader NSE
index gains 0.29 percent, as power stocks such as Reliance
Industries and Tata Power gains after activist-turned-politician
Arvind Kejriwal resigned as chief minister of Delhi on Friday,
frustrated by obstacles put in the way of an anti-corruption
bill.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
--------------------------------
The benchmark 10-year bond yield up 2 basis point at 8.83
percent, ahead of the interim budget presentation due to start
at 0530 GMT.
RUPEE
--------------
The rupee weaker at 62.02/03 per dollar versus its previous
close of 61.9250/9350, ahead of the interim budget presentation
where it is largely expected Finance Minister P. Chidambaram to
stick to his fiscal deficit aim of 4.8 pct this FY; will also
look at market borrowing numbers for FY15.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
-------------------------------------
The benchmark five-year swap rate up 1 bp at 8.47 percent,
while the one-year rate down 1 bp at 8.69 percent.
CALL MONEY
--------------------
India's cash rate ended at 8.90/8.95 percent against Friday
close of 8.80/8.90 percent.
(Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)